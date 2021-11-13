Curve DAO Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006514 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $298.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00223690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

