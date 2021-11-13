CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 71.2% Lower This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 72.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 71.2% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $151,668.66 and approximately $17.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.40 or 0.00401024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.