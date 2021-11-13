CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.02 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

