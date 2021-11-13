Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.19 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $493.00 or 0.00767282 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00306299 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008087 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 20,662 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

