Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.50. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 13,679 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

