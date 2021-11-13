Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.50. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 13,679 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 5,487.48% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter.
About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.
