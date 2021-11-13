CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.89% of CyrusOne worth $78,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 208.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

