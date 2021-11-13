D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 8535874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research firms have commented on HEPS. HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,209,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.