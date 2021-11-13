Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Danaher were worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

