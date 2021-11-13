Dash (DASH) Price Tops $227.43 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $310.56 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $227.43 or 0.00352436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,428,274 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

