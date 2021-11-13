Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $438,184.98 and approximately $11,724.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00404614 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $680.78 or 0.01052451 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.