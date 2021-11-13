David Tokpay Kong Sells 20,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,470.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$9,620.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.88. 333,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

