DDKoin (DDK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,506.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $816,949.93 and approximately $16,506.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00080451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007807 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005635 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars.

