DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 64.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $66.30 million and $19.57 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,682,268,853 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

