DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $490,250.97 and $2,389.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00225334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00087586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

