Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $493.37 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $171.05 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $493.37 or 0.00762103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

