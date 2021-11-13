DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,977.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $73,977.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,378,387 coins and its circulating supply is 55,831,756 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

