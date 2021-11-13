DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $701.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $701.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,593,799 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

