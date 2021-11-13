DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $763.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016076 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,594,234 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

