DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 70,676,860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,854,650 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

