DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $125,248.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,122,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.