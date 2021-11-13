Degenerator (MEME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00355130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

