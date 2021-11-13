Dego Finance Price Reaches $9.07 on Major Exchanges (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $26.17 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00014060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086563 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

