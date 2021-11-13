DeHive (DHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.14 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. DeHive has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

