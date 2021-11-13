Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1,216,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.