DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00401349 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.04 or 0.01054820 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

