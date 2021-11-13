Dent (DENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $387.13 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $661.44 million and approximately $387.13 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00225988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

