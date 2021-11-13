DePay (DEPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $81,684.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

