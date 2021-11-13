DeRace Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.24 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $162.38 million and $9.24 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00007376 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,200,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.