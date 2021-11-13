Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$52.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

