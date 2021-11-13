Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Volume Tops $64,177.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $4.46 million and $64,177.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.83 or 0.00412075 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.