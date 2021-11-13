DEXTools Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $64.32 million and approximately $187,893.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

