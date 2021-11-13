dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 5.1% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.75 million and $462,296.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

