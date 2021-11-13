Diamond Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00005897 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $46,103.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001525 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00053438 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,643,169 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

