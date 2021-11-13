Diana Shipping Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diana Shipping stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

