Diana Shipping Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.
Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.
DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
