DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Announces Earnings Results

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DICE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,707. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

DICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

