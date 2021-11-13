DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Tops $34.60 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $68,661.86 or 1.06785890 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $34.60 million and $118,022.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.