Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,516.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.82 million and $8,516.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

