DigitalNote Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 0% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $57,072.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.07 or 0.00411337 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,065,463,634 coins and its circulating supply is 7,925,252,502 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.