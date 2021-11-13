Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.40.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $328.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

