DinoExchange Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,436.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $834,854.14 and $48,436.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.