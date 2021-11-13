DinoSwap Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $559,340.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 133,901,245 coins and its circulating supply is 57,750,552 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

