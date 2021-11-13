disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $160,486.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.80 or 0.07191583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.06 or 0.99908485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,597,778 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

