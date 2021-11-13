DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

