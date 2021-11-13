Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.81

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.81 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.79). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 1,651,507 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.38.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 251,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £352,205 ($460,158.09).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

