dKargo (DKA) Reaches Market Cap of $162.06 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $162.06 million and $14.38 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

