DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $70.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.40 million and the highest is $71.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $259.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $259.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

BOOM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

