Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dollar General worth $298,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

