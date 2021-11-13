Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,165,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,407,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average is $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

