Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

