DOS Network Tops One Day Volume of $374,378.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One DOS Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $374,378.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOS Network has traded 118.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

About DOS Network

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

DOS Network Coin Trading

